NRx Pharmaceuticals’ (NRXP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

In other NRx Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jonathan C. Javitt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,021.78. The trade was a 89.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of NRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

