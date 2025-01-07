NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 9,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 3,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

NSTS Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NSTS Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of NSTS Bancorp worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

