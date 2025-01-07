NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins Sells 664,568 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NuScale Power stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.47. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 585,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 212.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 21.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 317,285 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after buying an additional 154,368 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.