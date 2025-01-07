Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518,544 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $202,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nutanix by 47.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $8,290,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $2,274,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after buying an additional 695,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,045. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

