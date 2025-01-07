Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 151.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

