NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow Sells 15,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.87, for a total transaction of C$208,050.00.

Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 24,107 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total transaction of C$316,042.77.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA opened at C$13.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.64.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

