NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow Sells 15,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.87, for a total transaction of C$208,050.00.
Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 24,107 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total transaction of C$316,042.77.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NVA opened at C$13.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
