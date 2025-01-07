NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,880,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $835,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.