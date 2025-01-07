NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

