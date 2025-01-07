Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 1,684 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Teck Resources by 69.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

TECK stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

