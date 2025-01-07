Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires New Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 261,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AdvanSix by 48.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 469,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Insider Activity

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,429.25. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Newman bought 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $149,089.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,089.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $444,205. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

