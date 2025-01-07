Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 45,473 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.89.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

