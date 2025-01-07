Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

