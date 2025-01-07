Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 197,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 451,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 354,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

