Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after buying an additional 848,067 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,527,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 716,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 389,124 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
