Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 68,404.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,768,000 after acquiring an additional 483,621 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,487,000 after acquiring an additional 312,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. The trade was a 89.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,848 shares of company stock valued at $187,041,365. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $625.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $557.29 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $649.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

