Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Newmark Group worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 143,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1,017.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

