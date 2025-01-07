Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 85,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,119,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at $15,839,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ardent Health Partners Trading Down 4.7 %

ARDT opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

