Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 15,300 Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 321,445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCV stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

