Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

BSCP opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

