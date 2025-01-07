Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 454 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

