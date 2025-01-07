Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Capmk downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
