Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Capmk downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.