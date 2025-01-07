Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.51 and traded as high as $65.70. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $64.45, with a volume of 13,264 shares trading hands.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.35 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 35.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 403.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

