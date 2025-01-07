Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.49 on Monday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.46% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

