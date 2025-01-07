OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Trading Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

OVH Groupe Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

About OVH Groupe

(Get Free Report)

OVH Groupe SA provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Web Cloud & Other. It offers Bare Metal Cloud that provides dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which offers servers fully managed by OVHcloud, such as operating system and the virtualisation layer; Public Cloud that provides cloud computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OVH Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVH Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.