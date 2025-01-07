Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 421.03 ($5.27) and traded as high as GBX 427.50 ($5.35). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 423 ($5.29), with a volume of 114,411 shares trading hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 380 ($4.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.
