Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,218.76 ($27.76) and traded as low as GBX 2,075 ($25.96). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,140 ($26.77), with a volume of 28,516 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXIG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,925 ($36.59) to GBX 2,830 ($35.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,104.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,218.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,459.30, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,441.86%.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.