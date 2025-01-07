Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 800 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38.

On Monday, November 25th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42.

On Friday, November 8th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,860 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $514,411.60.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46.

On Friday, October 11th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90.

PLTR stock opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 75,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

