Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 483,987 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

