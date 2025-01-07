Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $16.14. Pearson shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 471,738 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pearson

Pearson Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pearson by 86.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.