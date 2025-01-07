Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.67 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.35). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.34), with a volume of 2,396 shares changing hands.

Pennant International Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.28 million, a P/E ratio of -946.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

