Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 11,000 RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in RPM International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in RPM International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 85,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

RPM International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $497,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,297.98. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,017.22. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,927 shares of company stock worth $1,037,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

