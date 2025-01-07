Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $143.96 and a 1-year high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

