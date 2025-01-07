Pensionfund Sabic Buys 5,000 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in PulteGroup by 31.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 221,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,371,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $149.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average is $126.99.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

