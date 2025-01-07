Pensionfund Sabic Buys 5,500 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 232,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 34.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AOS opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.