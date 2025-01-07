Pensionfund Sabic Grows Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,900,000 after buying an additional 71,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after acquiring an additional 414,748 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 432,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

