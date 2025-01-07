Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after buying an additional 194,294 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,470,000 after purchasing an additional 141,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $165.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average is $151.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

