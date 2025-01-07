Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.35 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,251,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $115.85.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

