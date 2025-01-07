Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.36 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 153,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 20,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $139.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

