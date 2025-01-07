Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.41 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,198,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,603,000 after buying an additional 80,819 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,300,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on A. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

