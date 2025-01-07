Pensionfund Sabic Has $645,000 Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,360,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,860,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 236.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,027,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 137,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

