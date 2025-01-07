Pensionfund Sabic Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.56.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $124.04 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

