Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.18 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $549,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.76.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $424.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.74. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $395.08 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

