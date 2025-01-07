Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.33 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.3 %

EXPD stock opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.43 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

