Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 1,000 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $266,541,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,789,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,272,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $560.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $543.75.

NYSE IT opened at $491.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,893,869.92. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

