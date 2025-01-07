Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 6,000 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.57 million, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -121.74%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

