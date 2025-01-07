Pensionfund Sabic Takes $511,000 Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

