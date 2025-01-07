Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $327,888.88 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $327,888.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,186,674.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

