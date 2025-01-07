Perpetua Resources Receives Final Approval for Stibnite Gold Project Construction Plan

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) has recently received the Final Record of Decision (ROD) from the United States Forest Service (USFS) approving its mine plan for the Stibnite Gold Project. The Final ROD, which outlines the justification for greenlighting the Project, is now accessible on the USFS website dedicated to the Project. Subsequent to obtaining the Final ROD, the Company is now concentrating its efforts on progressing the Project towards a construction resolution. This includes finalizing the remaining federal and state permits and securing the necessary project financing.

Get alerts:

It is important to note that statements in this Current Report which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or statements under Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information involves various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could lead to results, performance, or accomplishments of the Company that may differ significantly from any future outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

-END-

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Perpetua Resources’s 8K filing here.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Further Reading