PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 277,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 319,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

PetroTal Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.