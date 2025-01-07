Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran Sells 28,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$484,806.00.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Lee Russell Curran sold 31,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$528,314.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.22. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$12.41 and a 12-month high of C$17.39.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.